JOHNSON, John Douglas:
On June 25, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Sherryll, and Lynne and John King, much loved granddad of Leslie, Robert and Megan.
"John will be forever loved and remembered, as
kind and gentle".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Johnson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with John's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019