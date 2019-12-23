JAMIESON,

John David (Jack):

Peacefully at WesleyCare in Christchurch, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Sue, Robyn and Geoff, Donna and Raoul and the late Julie. Loved granddad of Stacey, the late Shaun, Daniel and the late Tinelle; John and Charlotte; Thomas and Nikita. Great granddad of Talia, Shaun, Ella and Hayne; Annachez and Aydan; and Nixon. Special thanks to Wesley Care Rest Home staff who cared for Jack over the last four weeks, your support and care has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Jack will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, December 24 at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to PO Box 36314, Merivale, Christchurch 8146.

Betts Funeral Services



