John HYNDMAN

  • "A true gentleman who will never be forgotten by all who..."
    - Davina Hantz
  • "John was a lovely father in-law always made me feel..."
  • "So sorry to hear of John's passing, sincere sympathy to you..."
    - Rosemary Wells (cross)
  • "Knew John as a great headmaster at Redwoodtown school when..."
    - The Lochead family
  • "Very sorry to read that John has passed. 97 is an..."
    - Denyse Powell
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

HYNDMAN, John Emerson:
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on February 28, 2020, aged 97 years. WW2 Bomber Command, RSA Life Member, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, ZL2WW. John had a long teaching career in Blenheim and was a guide and mentor to many people. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Ian, David, and Peter and Shirley. Beloved granddad to his 3 granddaughters Lisa (and Willem), Aleesha (and Richard), and Rachelle. Great- grandfather of Ayden, and Isabelle. The family have appreciated the kindness and care given to John by the staff at Malvina Major Village in the past few years. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
