HUSTON, John David:

John passed away peacefully at Christchurch on July 21, 2019, with family at his side, aged 82 years. Loved Dad and dad-in-law of Shane and Lesley, Ruth and Rich. Grandad to Regan and Johanna. Loved brother of Bruce, Ross, and Kerry and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Long time friend of Bev Huston, Rosemary McBrearty, Rowdy Robertson, Pete Taylor, our families and many Lodge Brothers. Thank you to all the people at WesleyCare and Rev Michael for your kindness, care and support recently to John and the Sleepover Crew. Dad was there for a good time, not a long time. Thank you the Tooby family, management and team at Golden Age Resthome over the last few years for your care and consideration. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a farewell celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Messages for the family and friends can be sent to Ruth and Rich, 219 Grimseys Road, Redwood, Christchurch 8051.



