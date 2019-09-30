HOWE, John Alfred:
On September 28, 2019, peacefully after a short illness, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 80 years. Beloved husband and friend of Lorraine, cherished father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Chris Quigley, and Angie and Kelvin Campbell. Much loved grandad of Grace and Anna; Ashton and Jordan, and Gemma and Bailey, and loved by his adored dog Annie.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Messages to the Howe family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of John's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019