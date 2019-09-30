John HOWE

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all sincere sympathy to the family Jean..."
    - Warren Noel Jean
  • "Sincere sympathy from Jean Noel Nigel and family"
  • " To Lorraine and the Girls,our deepest condolences on your..."
    - Grant Genet
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice


logoHOWE, John Alfred:
On September 28, 2019, peacefully after a short illness, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 80 years. Beloved husband and friend of Lorraine, cherished father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Chris Quigley, and Angie and Kelvin Campbell. Much loved grandad of Grace and Anna; Ashton and Jordan, and Gemma and Bailey, and loved by his adored dog Annie.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Messages to the Howe family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of John's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.