HOWARD,
John Anthony (Johnny):
Peacefully, on February 3, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, with his family present, aged 69 years. Much loved eldest son of Kevin and Iris (both deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter (Christchurch), Michael, Barry and Chris, Maureen (Smith) (all of Oamaru), and Bernadette (Bernie) Kingaroy (Australia). A much loved uncle and great-uncle, and a great friend to many. Heartfelt thanks to Christchurch Hospital staff for their care of John over recent months, and especially to Sarah, Lydia and Lorraine for your tremendous support shown to John during his illness. Messages to 27 Lismore Street, Oamaru 9400. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be made online only at Canterbury-west-coast.cancernz. org.nz. A Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Friday, February 7 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Now reunited in heaven
with his Mum and Dad.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020