HOLDAWAY, John Graham:
On July 9, 2020, at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Natalie for 66 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Christine, Kathryn and Kevin Moseley, Michael and Rachel, Ian and Linda. Loved Granpa of John, Thomas, and Stephen; Nicola, and Julia; Jacob, and Cushla; Libby, and Anna, and 6 great-grandchildren. Messages to The Holdaway Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, July 14, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on July 14, 2020