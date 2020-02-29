HOCKLEY, John William:
On February 26, 2020, passed peacefully at Holmwood Hospital, Rangiora, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Val, loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Suzanne, Alison and David, and Ralph and Mary. Dearly loved Grandad of his seven grandchildren and a loved brother of Joan and Christine and their families. A special thanks to Holmwood for their wonderful care of John. Messages to the Hockley Family, C/- 41 Queen Street, Rangiora 7400. John has bequeathed his body to medical science. A Memorial Service for John will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 351 High St, Rangiora on March 10, 2020 at 12noon.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020