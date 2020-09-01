Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Murray Clay, (the late Murray Graham), and Michael and Sonia, cherished grandad of Hamish and Holly; Ilisa, Nathaniel, and Rebecca; loved step-grandad of Tegan and Alex, and Gareth; loved great-grandad of Levi, and Lucas.

"Forever loved and remembered"

Special thanks to all the staff at Acute Medical Ward, Christchurch Hospital, and Karadean Oxford, for all the wonderful care given to John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Higgins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Oxford, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, September 4, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.







HIGGINS, John Robert:On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Murray Clay, (the late Murray Graham), and Michael and Sonia, cherished grandad of Hamish and Holly; Ilisa, Nathaniel, and Rebecca; loved step-grandad of Tegan and Alex, and Gareth; loved great-grandad of Levi, and Lucas."Forever loved and remembered"Special thanks to all the staff at Acute Medical Ward, Christchurch Hospital, and Karadean Oxford, for all the wonderful care given to John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Higgins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Oxford, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, September 4, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers