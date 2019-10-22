HAY, John Edwin:
(Justice of the Peace Retired). Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Strathallan Life Care Village, Timaru, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Erena, and loved father and father-in-law of Erica Whyte, Carolyn Fox, Nicola Gibson, and Geoff and Guang-Zhen Hay. A loving Pa of Amy, Stuart and Emma; Rafferty and Jemma, Fabia, Oriagh and Tom, and Mairead; Lewis; Kelly, and Alice, and a great-grand Pa of Freddy, and Ben; Nathaniel, Elliot, Ethan, and Evie. Messages to Villa 66/420 Wai-iti Road, Gleniti, Timaru 7910. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Thursday, October 24, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019