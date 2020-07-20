HARTLEY, John Bernard:
On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Allen Bryant Lifecare, Hokitika, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sue, much loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Clark (Hokitika), Alan and Kirsten (Auckland), and Wayne and Ruth (England), loved grandad of Suellen, Alice, and Melissa; Aimee, Emma (deceased), and Ella; Zachary (deceased), Jacob, and Benjamin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Ron Ingram (Hawera), Michael and Elaine (Wanganui) and Lynette (deceased) (Auckland), Kath and Frank (deceased) Willcox (New Plymouth), and Peter and Lyn (Stratford). Special nephew of Sister Therese Kowalewski and a much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Hartley Family, 130 Bealey Street, Hokitika 7810. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the West Coast Branch of the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John at All Saints Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, tomorrow (Tuesday), commencing at 1.00pm. Following the Mass John will be laid to rest in The Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary at Thompson's Riverside Chapel, 88 Gibson Quay, Hokitika, this evening at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2020