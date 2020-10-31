HARRIS, John Ivan (Ivan):
25.07.1936 - 25.10.2020
Died peacefully surrounded by family. Husband of Mary Suzanne Harris (Taylor). Son of the late Helen Harris and Ernest Sincock. Brother of Ernie. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Melva, Tarquin, Jeannette and Mark, Matthew Craig and Ally. Much loved and special Grandad of Ian, Melvin, Anna, Mathew, Josh, Caitlin, Sara and Mason.
Will be missed by all,
but always with us in
our memories.
At Ivan's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 46 Glendale Crescent, Oamaru. Thanks to all the lovely people involved with his care.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020