HAIR, John David:
Passed away after a short illness on July 27, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Elaine, loved father of Janet and partner Steve, and the late Bevan, treasured granddad of Abby. Special thanks to all the staff at Rosewood Rest Home for their nursing and care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Hair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for John will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019