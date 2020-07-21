HACK, John Alexander:
1.11.1960 - 19.7.2020
Dearly loved husband of Kim, father of Timothy and Suzannah, father-in-law to Michelle, Grandpa to Matthew and Ashtyn. All of John's neices and nephews, great neices and great nephews will miss him and his one liners he was known for right till the end. John will be missed by Kim's family, too many to mention. John's family, father, brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles, he loved you all and he will be missed.
Love you John.
There will be an informal viewing at his home today Tuesday, July 21. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 21, 2020