GUTTERIDGE, John Kenton:
Passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lakewood Rest Home in Christchurch, where he had been a much loved resident over the last 15 years, aged 77 years. Much loved father of David, Andrew, Steven, and Matthew; cherished brother of Virginia (Tamworth, Australia), and Gloria (USA); and a loved grandfather to many more. Messages may be addressed to the Gutteridge family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A special thank you to all the carers at Lakewood Rest Home who looked after him so well. In accordance with John's wishes a small private memorial service will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019