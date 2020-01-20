John GROCOTT

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and happy memories of many I am sure are with..."
    - Paul Yesberg
  • "One of the "nice guys" in senior ChCh club cricket of the..."
    - Chris Fowles
  • "Our sport of basketball is where it is today because of..."
    - Raewyn Willocks
  • "A genuinely good man and i was fortunate to know him Jim..."
  • "A great innings indeed. All round fantastic and well loved..."
    - Lesley French
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

GROCOTT, John Wesley:
The end of a great innings. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Lola, treasured father and father-in-law of Sara and Mark, David and Philippa, Eve and Kevin, and Tim and Lara, adored and fun-loving grandad of Olivia, Simon, Alex, Grace, Anna, William, Kate, Amy, and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online only to Nurse Maude Hospice bit.ly/jwgrocott1801. Messages may be sent for the Grocott Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Funeral details to be advised on Tuesday.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.