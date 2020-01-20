GROCOTT, John Wesley:
The end of a great innings. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Lola, treasured father and father-in-law of Sara and Mark, David and Philippa, Eve and Kevin, and Tim and Lara, adored and fun-loving grandad of Olivia, Simon, Alex, Grace, Anna, William, Kate, Amy, and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online only to Nurse Maude Hospice bit.ly/jwgrocott1801. Messages may be sent for the Grocott Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Funeral details to be advised on Tuesday.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020