John GREENSLADE

Guest Book
  • "My condolences a thoughts and prayers John, Margaret and..."
    - Annette Tan -McKay
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

GREENSLADE,
John William:
Passed away on November 18, 2020, at Anthony Wilding, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Frances, loved father and father-in-law of John and Leslie, Mary and Wayne Hodgkinson, and Margaret, granddad of Christopher and Emma, Adrian and Courtney, Graeme and Megan, Katriona; Shane and Sam, Trevor and Tau, and Kerry, and great-grandfather to his 10 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Anthony Wilding for all their care and help with John over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Greenslade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 24, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.