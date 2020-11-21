GREENSLADE,
John William:
Passed away on November 18, 2020, at Anthony Wilding, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Frances, loved father and father-in-law of John and Leslie, Mary and Wayne Hodgkinson, and Margaret, granddad of Christopher and Emma, Adrian and Courtney, Graeme and Megan, Katriona; Shane and Sam, Trevor and Tau, and Kerry, and great-grandfather to his 10 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Anthony Wilding for all their care and help with John over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Greenslade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 24, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020