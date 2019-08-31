GRAHAM,
John Russell (Pastor):
On August 29, 2019, dearly loved husband of Rae, father of Noelle and Chris Roberts, Jo (deceased) and Jonathan Foster, and proud and loving grandfather of Luke, Amber and Myla. A loved son, brother, uncle, pastor and friend.
Farewelled with love
and tears.
The Funeral will be held at Omihi Community Hall, 9 Reeces Road, Omihi, on Thursday, September 5, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Glenmark Cemetery, Church Road, Waipara. Heartfelt thanks to his Church family and the wonderful Medical people who have journeyed with him.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019