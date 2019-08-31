John GRAHAM

  • "Such a wonderful Man of God. Honored to have known him and..."
    - Leiah Pearce
  • "Sincere Sympathy Rae and Family. Pete shares lots of fun..."
  • "My heartfelt condolences Rae, Noelle and family. I will..."
    - Jennifer Pope
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

GRAHAM,
John Russell (Pastor):
On August 29, 2019, dearly loved husband of Rae, father of Noelle and Chris Roberts, Jo (deceased) and Jonathan Foster, and proud and loving grandfather of Luke, Amber and Myla. A loved son, brother, uncle, pastor and friend.
Farewelled with love
and tears.
The Funeral will be held at Omihi Community Hall, 9 Reeces Road, Omihi, on Thursday, September 5, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Glenmark Cemetery, Church Road, Waipara. Heartfelt thanks to his Church family and the wonderful Medical people who have journeyed with him.

Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019
