GOULD, John Stuart:
On October 29, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by family, aged 64 years. Dearly loved eldest son of Barbara and the late Dick (Capt.) Loved father of Jessi and James (Australia), and loved partner of Jenni McBride (Queenstown). Loved brother of Mark Fox, Lynette Groff and Jeff (Canada), and friend of Jan Stafford. Messages to 72b McLauchlin St, Blenheim, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of John's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, November 5 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 1, 2019