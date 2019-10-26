GORMAN, John:
On October 24, 2019, aged 82 years. Died peacefully at Ashburton Hospital after short illness. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved father of Mary, Kevin and Niki, Danny and Julie, Johnny and Kate, Eddie and Lam, Phillip, Ben and Emily, Matt and Kim. Loved brother to the late Patrick, and Mick, and survived by Andy. Loved granddad, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Messages to 14 Morgan St, Methven 7730. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Main Rd, Methven, on Tuesday, October 29 commencing at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Methven Cemetery. Vigil Service at the Church on Monday, October 28 at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019