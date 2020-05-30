GOOD, John:
On May 23, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Florence (nee Anderson), cherished brother and brother-in-law of Noel (deceased) and Leone, the late Marjorie Fraser, the late Daphne and Bill Buttolph, Doreen and the late John Doolan, David, Bill, Kathy and George Gaspar, Carolyn and John Veitch, and a much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Good, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020