John GODDARD

  • "We have so loved having John as part of our Christchurch..."
    - Celia Stewart
  • "So dedicated to the joy of flight. You will be missed by..."
  • "Many lovely musical memories shared at CSM. A fine man. RIP."
    - Jo de Seriere
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
GODDARD, John James:
On November 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at home; aged 80 years. Survived by his wife Jill, daughter Penny, granddaughter Ngaio and his family in England and Spain.
"John will be missed
by us all".
In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Canterbury would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Goddard family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, December 7, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020
