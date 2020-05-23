GARLAND, John Heathcote:
Reg. No. 4212749 Flying Officer, 20 Squadron, RNZAF (Pacific). In his 98th year. On May 20, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Judy, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Craig Thomas of Irwell, Canterbury, and Russell and Felicity Garland, Hillsborough, Waipukurau. Loved 'Granna' of Philippa, Alastair, Andrew and Charlie, and Nicholas, James and Anna, and his 10 great-grandchildren. Loved special friend of Elizabeth Powdrell. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral, 28 Browning Street, Napier, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Livestream is available at www.dunstalls.co.nz No flowers by request. All messages to the Garland Family may be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020