John GARLAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GARLAND.
Service Information
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
068357196
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Waiapu Anglican Cathedral
28 Browning Street
Napier
Death Notice

GARLAND, John Heathcote:
Reg. No. 4212749 Flying Officer, 20 Squadron, RNZAF (Pacific). In his 98th year. On May 20, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Judy, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Craig Thomas of Irwell, Canterbury, and Russell and Felicity Garland, Hillsborough, Waipukurau. Loved 'Granna' of Philippa, Alastair, Andrew and Charlie, and Nicholas, James and Anna, and his 10 great-grandchildren. Loved special friend of Elizabeth Powdrell. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral, 28 Browning Street, Napier, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Livestream is available at www.dunstalls.co.nz No flowers by request. All messages to the Garland Family may be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.