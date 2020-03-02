GAFFNEY, John:
On February 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Karen, and Iain and father-in-law of June, loved uncle of Lee, and Allan, treasured 'adopted granddad' of Sasha, and Zoe, and a dear and loyal friend of many. Many thanks to Dr Phil Hamilton, Dr Emma-Jane McDonald, and to all the wonderful nurses and staff of the B.M.T.U at Christchurch Hospital for their kindness and care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Gaffney, c/- Po Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ in memory of John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate John's life will be held at Holly Lea Village, 123 Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 4, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020