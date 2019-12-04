FULLER, John:

On November 27, 2019, at his home, peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband and friend of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rhys and Julianne, Greg, Lynda and Jacko and the late Paul, Reg and Alexia, Jon, and Megan. Special Pop to Jazmin, Ruby, Nigel and Beccy, Mikayla and Asher, Brittany and Bradan, Jayden and Chevaughn. Great-Pop of Harvey. Pop John to Huntyr, and Cameron. A great friend to many. A huge thank you to the Hokitika District Nurses Jess, Fiona, and Julie who helped us through the last few days we had with John. He fought a courageous battle to the end. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to 191 Keogan Road, RD2, Hokitika 7882.

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



