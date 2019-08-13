Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John FITZGERALD. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



John Alfred (Jack):

Peacefully, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rex and Marguerite, Peter and Vivienne, Janita and Robert, and Wendy. Loved and cherished grandfather (Gunga) of John, Michael, Carissa, Rochelle, and Matthew. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Patty and Malcolm Hudson, the late Cathy and the late Alan Dunn, the late Rex and the late Lois Fitzgerald, the late Allan and Marie Fitzgerald, and the late Ray Fitzgerald. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Burwood Hospital for their love and care of Jack. Messages may be addressed to the Fitzgerald family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jafitzgerald1108 A Requiem Mass for Jack will be Celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Road, Darfield, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church, This Day (Wednesday), at 6.00pm.

R.I.P.







