FASS, John Nicholas:
On October 19, 2019, peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Ann, and loved son of Pru and the late Doug Fass. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Clare and Stuart, and Lizzie and Nicolas Gray, and adored Pa of Lachlan and Alexia; Caitlin and Joshua. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kathie and Brian Edgeler, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
"A life lived with passion
and courage."
Messages to the Fass family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Donations in John's memory to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jnfass1910. A celebration of John's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 24, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019