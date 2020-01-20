John FARRELL

  • "To Pauline and family, John was a lovely man who showed so..."
    - Bernadette East
  • "worked with chook at pareora for many years sorry for your ..."
    - Tubby ONeill
  • "I first worked with Chook at Pareora freezing works in the..."
  • "Very sad to read Chooks passing. I have some great memories..."
    - Brent Thurlow
  • "Pauline ,Megan,Justin & families & Jason Our deepest..."
    - Deb & Barry O'Reilly
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas' Catholic Church
12 Mountain View Road
Timaru
FARRELL,
John Francis (Chook):
Passed away at the South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by love. A loyal, special and loved husband of Pauline. A respected and caring father and father-in-law of Megan and Lane, and Justin and Becca and a devoted "Granddad John" to Olivia. A loved eldest brother of Roger and a great mate to many.
''Rest in Peace''
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, January 23, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020
