John EVANS

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

EVANS, John Michael:
On August 1, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband for 58 years of Elizabeth, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Raewyn and partner Allan, Geoff and Rochelle, adored grandad of Nathan, and Nick; Matthew, and Grace; and Sam.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to The Oaks and Nurse Maude for all the wonderful care and support given to John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Evans, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 10 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
