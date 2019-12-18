John ESPLIN

  • "Thinking of you all From Isobel,Janice and Lynley (Young)"
Passed away at home on Monday, December 16, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Pat (Patricia). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Craig and Winnie, Tania and Tom. Loved granddad of Taine, Corban, Blake, Brooke, Shania and Quinn. Messages to the Esplin family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for John will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Gardiners Road then Wilkinsons Road only, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
