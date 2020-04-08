EDWARDS, John Albert:
Born November 1, 1945. Passed away April 6, 2020. Aged 74 years. Born in Christchurch. Passed away peacefully at home on the North Shore after a courageous battle against cancer surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Maria and loved brother of Gabriel (deceased) and Russell.
A friend and mentor who touched the lives of so many, he will be sorely missed.
Grateful thanks are extended to all medical health professionals and nursing staff who skilfully cared for John's condition over the past 14 years.
Now at rest and awaiting Jehovah's resurrection
"and I have hope… that there is going to be a resurrection" Acts 24:15. An online funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at 1.00pm. For link details to join the service, please email your contacts to: [email protected]
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020