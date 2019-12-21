EDWARDS, John William:
At home in Christchurch with his family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, aged 85. Husband and lover of Cath for over 65 years. Loved father of Christine, Diane (deceased), and Heather. Loved grandfather of James, Eve, and Nicholas. Loved son of the late Aileen and Bill. Messages to the Edwards Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Huntington's Disease Association may be made at the service. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, December 23, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019