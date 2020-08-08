DYSART, John:
Janet, Craig, Kim, Sarah, Noah, Ollie and Madeleine; Hayley and Justin; Nathaniel, and Jayden sincerely thank everyone for their love and support, and prayers in the recent passing of John, a very dearly loved Husband, Dad, father-in-law, Grandad, and Great-Grandad. To all those who sent messages of sympathy, meals, baking, visited, sent flowers and gave hugs, made telephone calls and sent email messages a huge thank you. Your kindness has been very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal thank you of appreciation from John's family.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020