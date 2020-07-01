DYSART, John:
On June 27, 2020, at Parkstone Care Home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Janet, much loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Craig and Kim, the late Hamish, and Hayley and Justin McCaughan. Most treasured Grandad of Sarah, Noah, and Ollie; Nathaniel, and Jayden, and Great-Grandad of Madeleine. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann and the late Owen Bell, James and Virginnia, loved brother-in-law of Richard and Diana King, and a loved uncle.
"Now at peace."
Heartfelt thanks to ALL the staff at Parkstone for the wonderful care and love shown to John and his family over the last nine months. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2020