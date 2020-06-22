DUNCAN, John Howard:
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Friday, June 19, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Marianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Nicola, Andrew, and Sarah and Sam, granddad of Mackenzie, and Freya, and much loved brother of Helen Dasent. The family would like to thank Dr Mark Smith, the staff at Haematology Christchurch, Dr Tony Stoop, and Nurse Maude for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Duncan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 26, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020