John DUNCAN

Guest Book
  • "Hi Marianne, So sorry to read of Johns passing. We were..."
  • "This is sad news indeed. I have worked with John on and..."
  • "Dear Nicola and family Sorry to hear of John's passing. We..."
    - Linda and Michael Sharratt
  • "Dear Marianne, I am so sorry to hear about John. You are in..."
    - ROBYN WILSON
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DUNCAN, John Howard:
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Friday, June 19, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Marianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Nicola, Andrew, and Sarah and Sam, granddad of Mackenzie, and Freya, and much loved brother of Helen Dasent. The family would like to thank Dr Mark Smith, the staff at Haematology Christchurch, Dr Tony Stoop, and Nurse Maude for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Duncan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 26, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.