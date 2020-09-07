DUGDALE, John Stewart:
April 5, 1934 (Christchurch) to September 4, 2020 (Nelson).
Husband of the late Kathy (1936 - 2007); dearly loved father of Sara, Joanna, and Ben; treasured grandfather of Campbell, Megan, Zoë, Connor, Sean, and Rose. Great-grandfather of Bert. Father-in-law of John Valentine, and Tracey Martin. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nelson/Tasman Hospice is appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate John's life is to be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, September 10, at 11.30am. Marsden House is operating under Covid 19 rules, has extra space and a video link available.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2020