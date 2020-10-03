DORAN, John David:
On September 30, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, loved dad of Pam, David, Trevor, and George, father-in-law of Nikki, and loved friend of Rebecca. Loved grandad of Jordan, Tawny, Rosie, Peter, and Katie, John was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for their wonderful care of John over the past nine years. Messages may be sent to the Doran Family, C/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinson's Road (off Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, October 7, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020