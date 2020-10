DORAN, John David:On September 30, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, loved dad of Pam, David, Trevor, and George, father-in-law of Nikki, and loved friend of Rebecca. Loved grandad of Jordan, Tawny, Rosie, Peter, and Katie, John was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for their wonderful care of John over the past nine years. Messages may be sent to the Doran Family, C/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinson's Road (off Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, October 7, at 1.30pm.