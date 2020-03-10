DONALD,
John Henry (Jack):
On March 8, 2020, in his 101st year, dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Trixie, much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Jenny and Roger, dearly loved and very proud grandfather of Richard and Lee-ann, Andrew, and James and Esther, special great-grandfather of Lauren, Matthew, and Sophie; and Angus, and Julian. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Holly Lea Retirement Village, and Ward 26, Christchurch Public Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Jack Donald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Jack will be held in St Barnabas Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, on Thursday, March 12, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Mar. 10, 2020