DAWSON, John William:It is with great sadness we announce John's passing on Saturday, January 4, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his much loved family. Dearly loved, cherished and respected husband of Kathy; much loved and fantastic father of Anna and Sam; loved brother of Peter and Joan (Balclutha), and Helen and Alister Hunt (Perth); loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Sandra Campbell, Sheryl Campbell, Lynley and Trevor Boyle, Raewyn Campbell, Ron and Karen Campbell, and the late Warren Campbell and Nicola Swain. A dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews."To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die"Messages may be addressed to the Dawson family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/jwdawson0401 A service to celebrate John's wonderful life will be held at his home, 130 Whites Road, Ohoka, North Canterbury, on Friday, January 10, at 1.00pm. Private burial thereafter.