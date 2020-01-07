DAWSON, John William:
It is with great sadness we announce John's passing on Saturday, January 4, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his much loved family. Dearly loved, cherished and respected husband of Kathy; much loved and fantastic father of Anna and Sam; loved brother of Peter and Joan (Balclutha), and Helen and Alister Hunt (Perth); loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Sandra Campbell, Sheryl Campbell, Lynley and Trevor Boyle, Raewyn Campbell, Ron and Karen Campbell, and the late Warren Campbell and Nicola Swain. A dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die"
Messages may be addressed to the Dawson family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/jwdawson0401 A service to celebrate John's wonderful life will be held at his home, 130 Whites Road, Ohoka, North Canterbury, on Friday, January 10, at 1.00pm. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 7, 2020