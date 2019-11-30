DAVIDSON, John William:
24.7.1950 - 28.11.2019
Passed suddenly at Waikato Hospital. Beloved father of Delaney, Jessie, Reuben, Francis, and Joseph. Brother of Christine and Laurie, and Donald and Carol. Uncle to Amy, Jacque, Kelly, and Kate. Friend and teacher to many and loved by all who knew him. John, you will be missed. A celebration of John's life will be held at The Transitional Cathedral in Christchurch, on Friday, December 6, at 1.30pm. Donations in place of flowers to TECT Rescue Helicopter in John's memory www.rescue.org.nz/donate
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019