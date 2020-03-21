John DAMPIER-CROSSLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DAMPIER-CROSSLEY.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
View Map
Death Notice

DAMPIER-CROSSLEY,
John Stuart:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marcus, Sam and Meagan, a cherished Pa to Archie, Nick and Annabel. Messages to the Dampier-Crossley family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, March 27 (on the day of John's birth), at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.