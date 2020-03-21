DAMPIER-CROSSLEY,
John Stuart:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marcus, Sam and Meagan, a cherished Pa to Archie, Nick and Annabel. Messages to the Dampier-Crossley family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, March 27 (on the day of John's birth), at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020