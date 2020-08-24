CUTTLE, John Ross:
On August 20, 2020, peacefully at home, in Nelson. Aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Pamelene, and father of Andrea and Glenn Clarke (Whitsundays, QLD), Martin and Janet (Methven), and Nick and Ethel (Sydney). Loved Grandad of Ashleigh, Kirby, and Mitchell; Heidi, and Sam; John, Jacob, and Tom. Loved brother-in-law of Joy and Murray Isaacs, Jean and Graham Richards, the late Robert, and Ann Woodham, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Cuttle family, c/- M Cuttle, Mt Hutt RD12, Rakaia 7782. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, August 31, commencing at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2020