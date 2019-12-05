CUMMINGS,
John Edwin Ronald:
(also known to his school mates as Spud and his grandchildren as John John). An amazing man passed away at home surrounded by family, as per his wishes, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Much loved husband of Glenda for 44 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jared, Melaine and Josh. Loved John John of Mila and James. Much loved friend of Hawk. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Join us to celebrate John's life in the Christchurch Golf Club, 45 Horseshoe Lake Road, on Tuesday, December 10, at 11.00am. Red and black attire optional.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2019