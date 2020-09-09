John COULING (1947 - 2020)
  • "So sad to hear of your passing Johnson but remembering many..."
  • "Thinking of you Tank and family at this time. RIP Johnny..."
    - Sherree Dempsey
Death Notice

COULING,
John Campbell (Showman):
26 June 1947 (Christchurch)
7 September 2020 (Nelson)
After a long illness. Beloved husband of Rachel, father to John (Tank) and Melissa, stepdad to Charles and Suzy, treasured grandfather of Jamal, Giovanni and Jesse. Companion to Tess and his feathered friends. A private funeral will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium, corner of Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to the Couling family can be sent to 4 Balmoral Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011. John's service will be live-streamed, please contact Simplicity Funerals Christchurch on 03 379-0196 for details.

