COLLINS, John Joseph:
Passed away at Stillwater Lifecare on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the presence of family. Dearly loved by Catherine, his wife of 50 years, honoured and respected by sons Paul, the late Andy, Rory, Sam and their families. Messages may be sent to The Collins Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Destiny Church, 75 Pascoe Street, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Saturday, October 31, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020