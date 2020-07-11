COLLINS, John Francis:
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline, loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Yolan, Janine and Grant, Philip and Donna. Dearly loved Grandad of Jonathan, Samantha, Joshua, Melissa, Caleb, and Emma. Special thanks to Nurse Maude and the staff at Palm Grove. Messages may be addressed to the Collins family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jfcollins0907 A Requiem Mass for John will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 14, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Ashburton Cemetery at 2.00pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church, Monday, July 13, at 6.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020