(John Boy):

On October 1, 2020 at home with his dearly loved wife Leonie, father of Darren (deceased), and Nina, grandfather of Matt and special friend of Sue, brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Neil Carlaw, Graeme and Christine, Gwenda and Neville Lapthorne, the late Gordon and the late Maureen Bowden, Kevin and Ainslie Bowden, and Patricia and Maurice Robinson, loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special friend to many. A heartfelt thank you to the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team for their care of John and to Russley Village for all their support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Clent, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 8, at 10.00am.







