CARRUTHERS,
John Robert:
Suddenly at home, aged 73 years. Eldest son of the late Bob and Sylvia, loved father of Darren, Wayne, Scott, Abby and partner Tony, granddad of Devon, and much anticipated baby girl, loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Jill, uncle of Justine, and friend of Judith, and Paula. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Carruthers c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 13, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019