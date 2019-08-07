CARRINGTON,
John Graham (Graham):
(late of St Martins). Born January 3, 1931, at St Helens, England. Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, aged 88 years. Father and father-in-law of Vicki and Glenn Richards, and the late Lynn, grandfather of Meghan, Hamish, and Caitie, former husband of Doreen, friend of Jeanne; Caren Butler, Sophie, Tom, and Annie Davies, godfather of Jonathon, and Michael Parsons, and Catherine Campbell-Smith. A special thank you to the staff at Diana Isaac Dementia Care Unit for the dignified care they showed to Graham. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham Carrington, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's Funeral, to be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, August 10, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
"A charming gentleman
to all he met".
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019