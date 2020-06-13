CARR, John Neville:
Regt. CMX575382 Royal Navy / RNZN WW2. On June 9, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of late Patricia, so loved Dad of Joyce and the late Roger Rees (UK), Ralph and Julie, and Alison. Special Granddad to his 7 grandchildren and their partners and 5 great-grandchildren both here and the UK.
In our sorrow we can hold on to the thought that a life lived with so much love never really ends but goes on forever in the hearts of those who remember.
Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Paparua Templeton RSA would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Carr family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Paparua Templeton RSA, 38 Kirk Road, Templeton, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020