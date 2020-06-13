Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John CARR. View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



Regt. CMX575382 Royal Navy / RNZN WW2. On June 9, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of late Patricia, so loved Dad of Joyce and the late Roger Rees (UK), Ralph and Julie, and Alison. Special Granddad to his 7 grandchildren and their partners and 5 great-grandchildren both here and the UK.

In our sorrow we can hold on to the thought that a life lived with so much love never really ends but goes on forever in the hearts of those who remember.

Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Paparua Templeton RSA would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Carr family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Paparua Templeton RSA, 38 Kirk Road, Templeton, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







CARR, John Neville:Regt. CMX575382 Royal Navy / RNZN WW2. On June 9, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of late Patricia, so loved Dad of Joyce and the late Roger Rees (UK), Ralph and Julie, and Alison. Special Granddad to his 7 grandchildren and their partners and 5 great-grandchildren both here and the UK.In our sorrow we can hold on to the thought that a life lived with so much love never really ends but goes on forever in the hearts of those who remember.Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Paparua Templeton RSA would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Carr family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Paparua Templeton RSA, 38 Kirk Road, Templeton, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on June 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers